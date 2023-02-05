Matuas will oust Mamata, says Suvendu

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “disrespecting” the Matua community and called for her party’s ouster.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a fair organised by Matua Mahasangha in Nadia district’s Nabadwip, Adkhikari said the people belonging to the Matua community would defeat Banerjee’s party in the coming election. “If we follow the paths shown by the Matua community, then Mamata Banerjee’s ouster is just a matter of time. We have to defeat her party. The Matuas will show us how to do it. They have done this in Ranaghat, Bongaon and in places where they have a strong presence. The same must be repeated across the state,” said Adhikari referring to the BJP’s victory in Assembly seats with the support of the Matua community in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee misspelt the name of the founder of the Matua community while addressing a government programme in Malda district.

The Matua Mahasangha on Saturday organised a fair in Nabadwip where it condemned Banerjee for making a mistake in pronouncing the name of Harichand Thakur.

Matua Mahasangha Sanghadhipati and Union Minister for port, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur demanded that Banerjee must tender her apologies.

“Mamata Banerjee has intentionally mispronounced the name of the Matua community founder to keep a certain community in good humour. She has to apologise to us,” said Thakur.

Matuas belong to the Scheduled Caste Namasudra community that migrated to India in droves during Partition and after the Bangladesh Liberation war of 1971. Getting Indian citizenship has been their longstanding demand which the BJP promised to implement had it won the Assembly election in West Bengal.