Matua community matriarch Binapani Thakur passes away

The chief adviser of All India Matua Mahasangha, Binapani Thakur, popularly known as ‘Boro Ma’, passed away on Tuesday evening due to multi-organ failure. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several state ministers rushed to SSKM Hospital and her death was announced by Banerjee in the evening. Thakur’s last rites will be held on Wednesday with full state honours. পরলোকে মতুয়াদের বড়মা বীণাপাণি দেবী

Advertising

Binapani Thakur was brought to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata from Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Kalyani due to a rapid decline in physical condition. She was bedridden for a long time and was suffering from respiratory problems. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the 100-year-old matriarch of the Matua community on February 2 at Thakurnagar.

During her last visit to Thakurnagar, Banerjee had announced several projects and declared that Binapani Thakur would be honored with the honorary de -Litt title. Banerjee was seen to be close to Boro Ma.

Since 2009, the Matuas were mostly known to be Trinamool Congress supporters, and the party had fielded members of her family in elections. However, the family has been divided over its political leanings in recent years.

Advertising

Matuas trace their ancestry to East Bengal, and many of them entered West Bengal after Partition and after the formation of Bangladesh. Matuas are Namasudras, a Scheduled Caste group with a presence in at least six parliamentary seats. While no official count is available, community leaders put their population at 3 crore.