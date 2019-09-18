Match-fixing between TMC & BJP: Congress, CPM

After the BJP, the Congress and CPM have also linked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s scheduled meeting with PM Narendra Modi to the ongoing CBI probe into the Saradha chit fund scam, in which the former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is in the dock.

“Rajeev Kumar tried to suppress the misdeeds of leaders of the Trinamool Congress. He did it to please the ruling party. Now, the CBI is closing in on him and there is a panic in the party and government. Therefore, Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect him,” CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said on Wednesday.

State Congress president Somen Mitra alleged “match-fixing” between the TMC and the BJP. “We have been saying for a long time that a match-fixing is going on between the BJP and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. She (Mamata) is meeting the Prime Minister to make sure that the CBI goes slow in the Saradha chit fund investigation. That is the agenda,” said Mitra.

“If Rajeev Kumar is not wrong, then why is he avoiding CBI? We have seen earlier what happened when the CBI knocked his doors,” Mitra added.