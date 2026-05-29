Massive storm, 88 kmph wind hit Kolkata: 7 dead, widespread damage reported

Heavy rain lashed Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on Friday, leaving seven people dead and causing widespread damage. Flight operations were also hit, with several diverted or delayed.
The weather office said a squall passed over Alipore in Kolkata district from the north-westerly direction with a maximum speed reaching 88 kmph at 2.45 pm. A squall also passed over Dumdum in North 24 Parganas district with a maximum speed of 74 kmph at 2.29 pm. The squalls were accompanied by heavy thunderstorms.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those who died. He said at a press briefing, “Between this storm and various other factors, such as electrocution, railway incidents, house collapses, and lightning, a total of seven people have lost their lives. We all know that no monetary compensation can ever replace a lost life. However, on behalf of the government, we are announcing a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for these seven families. District magistrates, along with local MLAs, have been instructed to ensure this compensation reaches the families as swiftly as possible.”
The Home Secretary, the Disaster Management Secretary and all other government departments are actively monitoring the situation, and the police and district magistrates have been instructed to complete postmortems and other necessary formalities.
A sudden Nor’wester and heavy rain brought much-needed relief to Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul)
On the damage caused by the storm, he said, “Overall, reports of uprooted large trees and various other damages have come in from several districts across the state, including Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, and Purulia. In Kolkata, too, trees fell on cars, and some people have been injured.”
He added that those injured would also be given compensation, which will be announced at a later date, and that he had directed officials to ensure they get prompt medical treatment.
“Many environmentalists have been raising questions regarding the maintenance of these large trees in Kolkata. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to hold discussions with the Forest Department, Environment Department, and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to find protective measures, as this season of natural calamities has just begun and will recur at various times. They will look into how to build better protection. Currently, the Kolkata, Howrah, and Bidhannagar police are working continuously to clear the roads and traffic,” he said.
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The weather office said scattered rain and storms would continue across districts in south Bengal over the next few days, bringing temperatures down. Winds of around 40-50 kmph is also expected across these districts on Saturday.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More