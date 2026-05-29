Massive storm, 88 kmph wind hit Kolkata: 7 dead, widespread damage reported

Heavy rain lashed Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on Friday, leaving seven people dead and causing widespread damage. Flight operations were also hit, with several diverted or delayed.

The weather office said a squall passed over Alipore in Kolkata district from the north-westerly direction with a maximum speed reaching 88 kmph at 2.45 pm. A squall also passed over Dumdum in North 24 Parganas district with a maximum speed of 74 kmph at 2.29 pm. The squalls were accompanied by heavy thunderstorms.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those who died. He said at a press briefing, “Between this storm and various other factors, such as electrocution, railway incidents, house collapses, and lightning, a total of seven people have lost their lives. We all know that no monetary compensation can ever replace a lost life. However, on behalf of the government, we are announcing a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for these seven families. District magistrates, along with local MLAs, have been instructed to ensure this compensation reaches the families as swiftly as possible.”