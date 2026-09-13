Massive fire at CESC facility in Panihati, transformer blast suspected

Nine fire tenders deployed to control blaze; shanties and an auto-rickshaw reportedly gutted, no casualties

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataSep 13, 2026 08:15 PM IST
Firefighters battle a blaze at a CESC centre in Panihati, with nine fire tenders deployed at the spot.Firefighters battle a blaze at a CESC centre in Panihati, with nine fire tenders deployed at the spot.
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A massive fire broke out at a Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) centre near Dhankal More in Panihati, North 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon, with a transformer explosion inside the premises suspected to have triggered the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire quickly spread through the building, sending thick smoke into the surrounding area. Residents claimed that several shanties in front of the CESC facility were also engulfed by the flames. An auto-rickshaw parked outside the building was completely gutted.

Nine fire tenders were deployed at the spot. Firefighters initially battled the blaze from outside before entering the premises after the intensity of the flames came down. A bulldozer was used to break open the building’s gate to facilitate access.

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A CESC facility in Panihati after a suspected transformer explosion triggered a major fire. A CESC facility in Panihati after a suspected transformer explosion triggered a major fire.

After nearly four hours of effort, the blaze was partially brought under control, though smoke continued to billow from the premises. Fire officials said additional fire tenders could be required to completely extinguish the fire.

Local residents were among the first to attempt to control the flames upon noticing the fire. Police officers from Khardah police station were also deployed to control the crowd and manage traffic on the main road, where the blaze caused significant congestion.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established. A preliminary assessment by the fire department suggested that a transformer inside the CESC building may have exploded, triggering the blaze.

“Our immediate priority is to control the fire; the cause will be investigated later. No casualty has taken place,” a fire department official said.

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A fire official said a few shanties had also been burnt and firefighters were working to bring the situation fully under control.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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