Massive fire at CESC facility in Panihati, transformer blast suspected

Firefighters battle a blaze at a CESC centre in Panihati, with nine fire tenders deployed at the spot.

A massive fire broke out at a Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) centre near Dhankal More in Panihati, North 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon, with a transformer explosion inside the premises suspected to have triggered the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire quickly spread through the building, sending thick smoke into the surrounding area. Residents claimed that several shanties in front of the CESC facility were also engulfed by the flames. An auto-rickshaw parked outside the building was completely gutted.

Nine fire tenders were deployed at the spot. Firefighters initially battled the blaze from outside before entering the premises after the intensity of the flames came down. A bulldozer was used to break open the building’s gate to facilitate access.