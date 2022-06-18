Martyrs’ Day rally to witness record turnout this time: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday said that turnout in its annual July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally is likely to break all records this time as equal stress will be given on participation from north Bengal.

The rally to commemorate the Youth Congress leaders killed in the 1993 Kolkata firing will be held after two years.

Party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi held a meeting with MPs, MLAs and other leaders at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata in this regard.

“Generally, a large number of people from Kolkata and suburban districts attend the rally. But this time, we are giving equal emphasis on North Bengal districts like Malda, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Darjeeling etc. Party leaders from the state committee will be visiting different districts from next week for better participation of workers and supporters,” said MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray.

The rally was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had addressed the leaders and workers from her Kalighat residence and it was broadcast on large screens at lanes and crossings.

“We were told that the rally attracts people in large numbers from south Bengal. But now, its popularity has increased in north Bengal too.

People of north Bengal are always keen to hear the CM’s speeches. Representatives from different states will also be part of the rally,” said state minister Partha Chatterjee.

Abhishek warns party leaders against raising funds for event

Abhishek cautioned party leaders against raising funds for the Martyr’s Day rally, and said anyone found violating the instructions will face disciplinary action.

The TMC MP on Friday held a meeting on preparations for the rally, to be held in Esplanade after a gap of two years, with senior party leaders, district presidents, and members of TMC’s frontal organisations.

“During the meeting, Abhishek Banerjee asked everyone to ensure that no funds are raised by workers for the upcoming Martyr’s Day rally. He warned of strict action against those caught violating the diktat. It could lead to expulsion from the party, too,” a senior TMC leader said after the meeting.

The Diamond Harbour MP, also the nephew of Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, stressed the need for weeding out corrupt leaders from the party, the leader said.

—With PTI INPUTS