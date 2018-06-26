Martyr’s day rally: TMC takes social media route to garner support



In an attempt to reach out to more youths through social media, the TMC has created a page on Facebook titled “21 July” to campaign for its annual Martyr’s Day rally in Kolkata.Since its formation in 1998, the TMC has been commemorating the killing of 13 Youth Congress workers due to police firing in the city in 1993.

The page was created last Friday, a day after the party organised a social media conclave in Kolkata. “Presence on social media is important. Besides, this time our party chief Mamata Banerjee will sound the Lok Sabha poll bugle during the July 21 rally. It is therefore important to make this event a grand success. Every year we witness a record turnout and this time, too, it will not be an exception,” said a TMC leader.

