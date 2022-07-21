Martyrs’ Day Rally: TMC cadres throng city; ‘Here to hear Didi’s speech no matter what’

Sporting a long hat and a kurta with imprints of the Trinammol Congress’ symbol grass-flower, Najibuddin Miyan (56) reached Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon all the way from Cooch Behar district’s Mathabhanga to attend the party’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas) rally.

“I come here every year to hear our leader Mamata Banerjee’s speech. But unfortunately, we were not able to make it for the last two years due to the pandemic,” said Najibuddin, one of the thousands of Trinamool supporters who started thronging the city ahead of the rally observed to commemorate 13 Youth Congress workers shot by the police in Kolkata on July 21, 1993.

The annual rally will be addressed by CM Banerjee.

Rabindranath Ghosh, a party leader, said, “Already, 30,000 supporters have arrived at Central Park in Salt Lake since last night. On Wednesday night, we are expecting the number will cross 50,000. Though we were expecting a large gathering at the rally, we never imagined that people will participate in such a large number.”

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the rally was celebrated virtually for two years.

But with the virus under control, the rally is being held at Dharmatala this time. Proper arrangements have been made for the supporters at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, Gitanjali Stadium and Central Park of Salt Lake Stadium. Food and water arrangements have been made for them besides accommodation by the ruling party.

A senior leader said, “For the supporters, rice, dal, vegetables and egg curry will be served at lunch and dinner. Nearly 6,000 kg rice has been brought. Hundreds of local volunteers have been deputed in shifts at the camps with provision of medical facilities.”

Kusumi Barao Oraon of Nimti tea garden in Alipurduar, who came for the first time to participate in the rally, said, “I never saw such an arrangement. It is excellent. We came here to thank Mamata Banerjee for the welfare of tea garden workers like us.”

Priyanath Burman (30), who also came for the first time to attend the rally, quipped, “I had planned to come here earlier but had to cancel the trip. But this year, I decided that I will come to Kolkata to hear Mamata Banerjee’s speech no matter what. My dream will be fulfilled tomorrow.”

On Wednesday evening, CM Banerjee, like every year, went to the dais of the venue at Esplanade East to take stock of the arrangements. She said, “I will appeal to everyone to be a part of the gathering in a peaceful manner. Since it will be a bit crowded tomorrow, I will ask everyone to pardon me.”

Senior TMC leader and CM’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee said, “The gathering this year will break all records. Every guest house and hotel in Kolkata is packed to capacity. We have requested the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to open some of their auditoriums to make arrangements for the party supporters who will stay here overnight. Our volunteers are working round the clock to help our supporters. Also, we are maintaining strict Covid-19 protocol.”