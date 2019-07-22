Martyrs’ day rally: Oppn calls it ‘flop’, BJP dares Mamata to name CBI officials

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh Sunday dared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reveal the names of Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) officers who are threatening her party workers to join the saffron party.

“Today (Sunday), Banerjee alleged that CBI officers have asked her party workers to get in touch with the BJP or face imprisonment in connection with chit fund scams. I challenge her to name the CBI officers who threatened her party leaders. If she is unable to name any officer, she should stop making baseless allegations,” Ghosh said while speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Reacting to Banerjee’s allegation that the BJP was luring TMC MLAs with Rs 2 crore and a petrol pump, Ghosh said none of them have such a high “market value”. “Even if they (TMC MLAs) stand idle on the road, no one would be interested in buying them. Not even Banerjee has such a high market value,” Ghosh said.

He claimed that the latest Martyrs’ Day rally witnessed the lowest turnout in its history. “It is clear that people have rejected Mamata Banerjee and her party,” he said.

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said Banerjee would have to take three more births to prove cut money charges against Communists. While speaking at the rally, Banerjee asked CPM leaders to return cut money. Responding to this, Chakraborty said, “Let her form a commission to probe such preposterous allegations against Communists. Today’s rally was a flop,” Chakraborty said.

State Congress president Somen Mitra said they will not learn from the TMC on how to oppose the BJP. “She was with the BJP during the Gujarat riots. Today, she is opposing the BJP. This looks pretty forced,” he said.