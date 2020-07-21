Martyrs’ Day rally from 1 pm BJP to observe ‘farce day’ today, questions TMC’s ‘role’ in political violence

BJP leaders and supporters protest the death of MLA Debendra Nath Roy, in front of Gandhi Statue in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul BJP leaders and supporters protest the death of MLA Debendra Nath Roy, in front of Gandhi Statue in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul

To coincide with the TMC’s Martyrs’ Day, the BJP will observe “farce day” on July 21 in protest against the ruling party’s alleged role in political violence in the state.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the party’s workers and leaders would wear black armbands, and wave black flags to condemn the TMC’s attacks on its workers. The party also released a booklet naming 93 of its workers allegedly killed during the TMC rule.

The TMC will hold a virtual rally Tuesday because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be addressed by Chief Minister and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, Ghosh said, “The TMC holds the Martyr’s Day rally to remember the 13 people who were killed in police firing during the Left Front rule. However, Mamata Banerjee has no right to hold such a rally. She had fought for democracy when she was in the Opposition, and now, after coming to power, she is murdering democracy in the state. The observance of Martyrs’ Day rally has turned into a farce. So, we have decided to observe a ‘farce day’ tomorrow.”

Speaking about the victims of political violence belonging to the BJP, Ghosh said, “Our MLA was killed recently. Yesterday, a girl was raped and murdered. Every day our workers are being killed. There is no protection for women. People are fed up with the TMC government and want a change.”

The July 21 event is the TMC’s flagship annual political event. Every year it is addressed by Banerjee in the heart of Kolkata to commemorate the police firing in the capital in 1993 in which 13 West Bengal Youth Congress members were shot dead by police during a demonstration. The virtual rally on Tuesday is scheduled at 1 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.