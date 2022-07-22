Martyrs’ Day rally brings Kolkata traffic to a standstill

The TMC’s Martyrs’ Day rally on Thursday brought Kolkata to a standstill as main roads of the city were choked with TMC workers and supporters as they marched towards Victoria House in the Esplanade area.

There were traffic jams all across the city with major thoroughfares thrown out of gear.

Several schools, including St. James’ School, DPS NewTown, Don Bosco, Park Circus, Calcutta Girls’ High School, Sushila Birla Girls School, Delhi Public School Ruby Park, The Heritage School and Garden High School, in the area had already declared holiday on Thursday keeping the traffic congestion and non-availability of transportation in mind.

With over 60 per cent of the buses being hired by the TMC to ferry their party supporters from different places to the venue, office-goers and regular commuters faced a tough time as most buses remained off the streets. Commuters complained that taxis, and app-based cab services and auto rickshaws charged much more than the usual fares.

“I usually pay Rs 40 to travel from Dharmatala to Hind Cinema. Today, the same cab charged me Rs 100,” said Manik Chowdhury, a daily commuter.

“App-based cabs were showing triple fares even when I wasn’t going to Esplanade. From VIP Road to Ultadanga, it was showing Rs 300. There were less autos and almost no buses on the road. After waiting for 45 minutes at Joramandir, I got one auto and reached the bank where I had some work,” said Ankit Acharya, a marketing professional.

Those who took Metro services also found it difficult to travel as rakes remained overcrowded with rally participants. There were long queues at ticket counters of Metro stations.

“Why can’t they organise such gatherings on a weekend. Why does it have to be on a working day? It disturbs the routine of a common person,” said Raju Aggrawal, a shop owner in the Burrabazar area of the city.

For several hours, major arterial roads like Central Avenue, connecting Esplanade to Red Road in the south, remained choked. The Kolkata Traffic Police department had already posted a notification that movement of goods vehicles will be restricted within the city limits between 3 am and 8 pm.