Martyrs’ Day Rally BJP, Left thwarting job initiatives: Mamata

Promising to create employment opportunities for the state’s youth, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP and the Left Front of “thwarting the state government’s job initiatives by moving courts.

Addressing a large gathering on the Martyrs’ Day (Shahid Divas) rally in Kolkata to commemorate the death of 13 Youth Congress workers led by her in the 1993 police firing, Banerjee said, “Bengal tops the list of states in terms of farmers’ income. Even the Centre was forced to admit this. Unemployment in India increased to 45% during the BJP-led government’s tenure at the Centre. On the other hand, joblessness decreased by 40% in our state.”

Her first priority, Banerjee stressed, is to set up industries in the state.

“We are ensuring that we don’t take any land forcefully for the industry. Soon, the Deucha Pachami coal project will kickstart and provide employment to lakhs of youths. Also, the Tajpur port will be built. In the Jangal Sundari project, industrialists will invest thousand of crores. Lakhs of youth of our state will get jobs in these project,” she added.

She also criticised BJP for its disinvestment policy. “What you (BJP) have done in rail recruitments, UPSC and civil aviation? You are shutting Air India, SAIL, Coal India! You are snatching jobs,” she alleged.

In last few months controversy sparked over in West Bengal on teacher recruitment process. Calcutta High Court ordered CBI investigation in Primary teacher recruitment and Group C and Group D recruitment in school education department.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Banerjee also slammed CPIM’s Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya for allegedly thwarting the job initiatives. “If there is any wrongdoing, we will rectify it. If anyone does wrong intentionally, he or she will be punished. But Bikash Bhattacharya is trying to stop the whole recruitment process. After we came to power, I never tried to take revenge. I knew how the CPIM cadres or their wives were given government jobs. If I open those cases, it will cause uncomfortable for you (CPIM).”

Bhattacharya said, “I dare Mamata Banerjee to form an investigation committee that she should head. If the committee finds any wrongdoing during our party’s tenure, I will offer her rasgullas.”