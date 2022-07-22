scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Martyrs’ Day Rally BJP, Left thwarting job initiatives: Mamata

Says Bengal top in terms of farmers’ income, joblessness down by 40%

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 22, 2022 4:47:11 am
Martyrs' Day, Martyrs Day, Martyrs' Day rally, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsCM Mamata Banerjee at the rally, Thursday. Partha Paul

Promising to create employment opportunities for the state’s youth, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP and the Left Front of “thwarting the state government’s job initiatives by moving courts.

Addressing a large gathering on the Martyrs’ Day (Shahid Divas) rally in Kolkata to commemorate the death of 13 Youth Congress workers led by her in the 1993 police firing, Banerjee said, “Bengal tops the list of states in terms of farmers’ income. Even the Centre was forced to admit this. Unemployment in India increased to 45% during the BJP-led government’s tenure at the Centre. On the other hand, joblessness decreased by 40% in our state.”

Her first priority, Banerjee stressed, is to set up industries in the state.

“We are ensuring that we don’t take any land forcefully for the industry. Soon, the Deucha Pachami coal project will kickstart and provide employment to lakhs of youths. Also, the Tajpur port will be built. In the Jangal Sundari project, industrialists will invest thousand of crores. Lakhs of youth of our state will get jobs in these project,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

She also criticised BJP for its disinvestment policy. “What you (BJP) have done in rail recruitments, UPSC and civil aviation? You are shutting Air India, SAIL, Coal India! You are snatching jobs,” she alleged.

In last few months controversy sparked over in West Bengal on teacher recruitment process. Calcutta High Court ordered CBI investigation in Primary teacher recruitment and Group C and Group D recruitment in school education department.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Banerjee also slammed CPIM’s Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya for allegedly thwarting the  job  initiatives. “If there is any wrongdoing, we will rectify it. If anyone does wrong intentionally, he or she will be punished. But Bikash Bhattacharya is trying to stop the whole recruitment process. After we came to power, I never tried to take revenge. I knew how the CPIM cadres or their wives were given government jobs. If I open those cases, it will cause uncomfortable for you (CPIM).”

More from Kolkata

Bhattacharya said, “I dare Mamata Banerjee to form an investigation committee that she should head. If the committee finds any wrongdoing during our party’s tenure, I will offer her rasgullas.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement