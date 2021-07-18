Martyrs’ day: Looking beyond Bengal, TMC plans virtual rally on July 21

AFTER RETURNING to power in West Bengal on the back of a resounding win in the Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made clear its intent to expand its footprint to other states.

And in a first step towards taking the party out of its comfort zone and into uncharted frontiers, the TMC has planned a Martyrs’ Day rally unlike any other in the recent past, on July 21.

Party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently said a roadmap is being drawn up with an aim to take the fight to the BJP beyond Bengal’s borders. The statement itself makes it clear that the saffron party is the Trinamool’s arch rival not just in the state, but even in the sphere of national politics.

The TMC has planned to telecast Banerjee’s address live through giant screens in other cities as well.

Also, post the Martyrs’ Day event, which is to be held virtually this year, the Trinamool supremo will travel to the national capital, most likely on July 25, for a four-day visit.

Banerjee has said she is planning to call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “if given an appointment”, during her stay in Delhi.

According to sources, the Trinamool chief could also be lining up meetings with top Opposition leaders, including Congress’s interim president Sonia Gandhi. “Now that the Covid situation has improved, I will go to Delhi during the Parliament (Monsoon) session and meet some leaders there,” she said.

“I didn’t go to Delhi after the elections. The Parliament will convene soon for the Monsoon session. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases are going down. So, I will go to Delhi and meet some friends,” the CM added.

Her impending Delhi visit comes at a time when buzz of a renewed push for a rainbow coalition of Opposition parties to challenge the BJP in the 2024 general elections is doing the the national capital.

Preparations are at their final stages in Delhi, Punjab and Tripura where Banerjee’s July 21st speech will be aired through giant screens. From Agartala to Amritsar, arrangements are being made across cities for the Trinamool chief to reach out to a pan-national audience. The party is also determined to make inroads down South as graffiti portraying Mamata Banerjee as ‘Amma’ (mother) are already dotting walls of Tamil Nadu.

Publicity material for the July 21st outreach will also have messages in Tamil to establish connect with the local populace.

The sobriquet ‘Amma’ is synonymous with late AIADMK chief and former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa as she had a larger-than-life image of a mother among the public. Now the Trinamool is planning to evoke a similar sentiment in favour of its supremo and the same is evidenced by a wall painting which portrays Bengal’s ‘Didi’ as the new ‘Amma’.

After being appointed the party’s new all-India general secretary, Trinamool MP and the CM’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee said his primary goal was to take the party to all corners of the country. He also said that Trinamool units will open in every state and the party will fight to form governments, as opposed to electing four or five MLAs.

Asked if the party is eyeing a hold in neighbouring Tripura, Abhishek had said he wouldn’t make a public statement on the same till a specific plan was drawn up. No such plan has yet been officially announced by the Trinamool.

Party sources said it has planned to expand organisationally in Tripura and has already started the process of bringing some eminent personalities in the state into its fold. A senior Trinamool leader said, “We are already in negotiations with some important leaders in Tripura. Changes are visible in the state and we will soon come out with a specific report (on its plan of action in Tripura).”

The TMC is also extending invitations to all “anti-BJP” parties to attend the July 21 virtual event.