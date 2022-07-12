MARTYRS’ DAY: BJP and TMC tussle over ‘pics in video’

STATE BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday hit out at the TMC for allegedly using images of recent violence in Howrah district in a video ahead of the party’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally.

In a tweet, Majumdar shared a clip of the video and claimed that some of the photos used in it are of last month’s violence in Uluberia area of Howrah district after controversial remarks on the Prophet by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma .

Majumdar said “…Can the TMC stoop to a new low than this?”

The July 21 Martyrs’ Day programme is the TMC’s flagship annual political event. Every year on July 21, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in the heart of Kolkata to commemorate 13 people who were killed during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress — that was then led by her — on July 21, 1993.

The TMC has now released small videos where leaders are seen recalling the day in 1993.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Several people are making such videos and sending it to us. There may be one or two occasions when someone must have used a recent photograph as there are hardly any photographs available of the 1993 incident…”