‘Mark yourself safe from BJP’ drive a success: TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday claimed that its “Mark yourself safe from BJP” digital campaign, launched after Durga Puja, was a success.

The website, http://www.savebengalfrombjp.com, has already seen more than five lakh people “mark themselves safe”. This is modelled on the “safety check” feature made available to Facebook users during natural calamities.

According to the ruling party, the number of participants is rising every hour, and the campaign’s Facebook page has almost 82,000 members. Most of these members are between 18 years and 35 years.

“The BJP is destroying the social fabric of Bengal by propagating ‘divisive politics, autocracy, inequality and restrictions on choice’. The BJP believes in propagating hate through structural violence against marginalised communities, atrocities against women, etc. The people of Bengal strongly oppose these tactics of the BJP and citizens need to unite and ‘mark themselves safe’ from BJP on http://www.savebengalfrombjp.com,” the TMC said in a statement.

A senior TMC leader said, “After Hathras and other incidents in the BJP-ruled state, the situation is changing. We are also expecting that the BJP and the JD(U)-led coalition will be defeated in Bihar. So, before that, the campaign against BJP should be launched.”

The large participation by the youth has made the TMC leadership happy. “After the Lok Sabha elections, and Covid and Amphan, we were missing the support of the youth, who are the new voters. They are mostly attracted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaigns. But, now we are realising that Modi magic is almost finished and new generations have started realising what the BJP actually is. That will help us win next year’s Assembly elections. So, we are thinking of continuing this sort of campaign in the near future,” said a TMC leader.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd