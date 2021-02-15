March to Nabanna: Injured DYFI activist dies

His condition deteriorated on Sunday and he succumbed to his injuries on Monday

A DYFI activist who was injured in a clash with the police during the Left parties’ march to West Bengal secretariat Nabanna on February 11 succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, igniting a political row in the state.

Maidul Islam Midda, a resident of Kotulpur in Bankura district, was critically injured in “Nabanna Obhijan” on February 11. SFI and DYFI leadership alleged that he was severely beaten by police on February 11. His condition deteriorated on Sunday and he succumbed to his injuries on Monday

After his death, CPM and Congress leaders alleged that Kolkata Police has murdered him. CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Police murdered Midya. We want a proper investigation on this murder.” The leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan said, “he was killed mercilessly and his blood will not fail.”

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also mourned Midda’s death and lashed out at the TMC government. “This is an unfortunate incident. It shows that the TMC government has lost control over everything. Whatever is happening in West Bengal is not correct,” he said.

However, Kolkata Police yet to confirm his cause of death. His body now sent to Kolkata’s police morgue for postmortem for further investigation.