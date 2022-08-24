March 21 violence: 7 more held for Birbhum killings, says CBI

THE CBI on Tuesday said it arrested seven more accused persons in a case related to the killing of 10 persons at Bogtui village in Birbhum district in West Bengal. The alleged role of these arrested accused emerged during further investigation of the case, said CBI.

Ten people, including six women and two children, were burnt to death after assailants hurled petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui on March 21.

The CBI identified those arrested as Bikir Ali, Noor Ali, Sher Ali alias Kalo, Asif Sk, Joshif Hossain, Jamirul SK alias Ujir and Khairul Sk. They were produced before a court in Rampurhat that remanded them in 10 days’ police custody.

The agency registered a case on March 25 against 22 accused and others on the basis of a Calcutta High Court order. A case was earlier registered at Rampurhat, Birbhum on a complaint against 22 accused and others. It is alleged that around 8: 30 pm on March 21 Bhadu Shekh of Bogtui, deputy pradhan of Barshal GP was murdered by inflicting bomb injuries at Bogtui Morh on Nation Highway-60. After the incident, tension prevailed at Bogtui Morh and surrounding areas over crime. It is alleged that supporters and associates of slain Bhadu Shekh ransacked the houses of rival groups in Bogtui village and set them on fire in a bid to kill the persons inside and their family members. As a result, seven persons were charred to death and four others suffered severe burns. The identities of the deceased persons could not be established. Later, three of the injured also died. The state police arrested 21 accused/suspected persons.

After the central agency took over the investigation, a large team of the CBI, including experts from CFSL, immediately reached Rampurhat. Vital physical and biological evidence were collected by the CFSL team, sources said.

According to the CBI, the bodies recovered were completely charred and beyond recognition. The biological samples of these victims were preserved during post-mortem examination along with the blood samples of the probable direct relatives of the victims were sent for DNA profiling. With the help of DNA profiling, the identity of all the seven victims was established.

“In the initial stage of the investigation, the village was almost deserted and no witnesses were forthcoming due to fear. Many witnesses had taken shelter in other villages. After sustained efforts, several witnesses came forward and their statements were recorded. It was found that there was a long-standing rivalry in the village between two groups. One group was led by the late Bhadu Sheikh, while the other was led by a member of one the victims’ families and others,” said an official. During the investigation, the CBI arrested several accused, including four from Mumbai.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on June 20 against 16 accused and also submitted a report against two children in Conflict of Law (CCL) in the court of Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Suri, Birbhum.

During further investigation, the alleged role of seven more accused (arrested on Monday) also cropped up, sources said.