Asim Mandal arrested: Top Maoist leader with Rs 2.2-crore bounty held in Bengal

Asim Mandal, a central committee member and secretary of the CPI (Maoist) West Bengal State Committee-I, was tracked down and taken into custody from Purba Medinipur district.  

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataSep 17, 2026 04:10 PM IST
Asim MandalOriginating from Paschim Medinipur, Asim Mandal joined the insurgent movement in the 1980s during his student years.
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In a breakthrough against Left-wing extremism, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has apprehended high-profile Maoist leader Asim Mandal, alias Akash.

Mandal carried a total bounty of 2.20 crore on his head — comprising Rs 1 crore declared by the Jharkhand government and 1.20 crore by Odisha authorities.

Mandal, a Central Committee Member and Secretary of the CPI (Maoist) West Bengal State Committee-I, was tracked down and taken into custody from Purba Medinipur district.

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Having operated underground for over 15 years while navigating dense inter-state forest corridors, his capture was enabled by pinpoint technical intelligence gathered by law enforcement agencies.

Also Read | 10 get death sentence in 2013 Maoist attack on Chhattisgarh Congress leaders

Originating from Paschim Medinipur, Mandal joined the insurgent movement in the 1980s during his student years. He assumed control of the CPI (Maoist) Bengal wing following the death of senior commander Kishenji in 2011.

His capture follows a period of heavy operational pressure on his unit along the West Bengal-Jharkhand border, where key associates, including Regional Committee member Ram Prasad Mardi, were recently captured or forced to surrender amid relentless security operations in the Dalma-Jungle Mahal belt.

Also read | Naxalbari to Dimagi Naxal: The Maoist movement’s evolution in India

Senior political leaders praised the police forces for the swift operation. Commending the STF personnel, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari noted that the capture underscores the high operational standard of the state’s security apparatus.

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State leadership reaffirmed that no extremist outfits or network expansion attempts would be tolerated inside West Bengal, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward insurgent activities threatening public safety.

Security forces are currently interrogating Mandal to uncover operational details regarding active cadre networks, weapon caches, and hidden dump sites situated across the Saranda and Dalma forest zones.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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