Asim Mandal arrested: Top Maoist leader with Rs 2.2-crore bounty held in Bengal

Originating from Paschim Medinipur, Asim Mandal joined the insurgent movement in the 1980s during his student years.

In a breakthrough against Left-wing extremism, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has apprehended high-profile Maoist leader Asim Mandal, alias Akash.

Mandal carried a total bounty of 2.20 crore on his head — comprising Rs 1 crore declared by the Jharkhand government and 1.20 crore by Odisha authorities.

Mandal, a Central Committee Member and Secretary of the CPI (Maoist) West Bengal State Committee-I, was tracked down and taken into custody from Purba Medinipur district.

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Having operated underground for over 15 years while navigating dense inter-state forest corridors, his capture was enabled by pinpoint technical intelligence gathered by law enforcement agencies.

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Originating from Paschim Medinipur, Mandal joined the insurgent movement in the 1980s during his student years. He assumed control of the CPI (Maoist) Bengal wing following the death of senior commander Kishenji in 2011.