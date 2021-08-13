Many women excluded from income support scheme, claims Suvendu Adhikari

Accusing the TMC government of breaking one of its poll promises announced ahead of the March-April elections, BJP MLA and Opposition Leader in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday claimed that many women had been excluded from the minimum income support scheme, ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’. The scheme was part of TMC’s Assembly manifesto.

“There are about five crore women in West Bengal. But after coming to power, the number of women beneficiaries of the newly launched scheme has been reduced to 1.6 crore. If the government had to provide the benefits to 5 crore women then the annual expense for the scheme will have been Rs 15,000 crore. This would have increased state’s debt burden to a great extent. That’s why the state government in a clever way excluded many women from getting the benefits of the scheme,” said Adhikari during a news conference here.

Under the scheme, to be implemented from September 1, women of poor families belonging to the General Category will receive Rs 500 a month and those from the SC/ST community are eligible for Rs 1,000.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on Atmanibhar Bharat, the TMC is making a dependent Bengal by increasing its debt burden. They will ultimately make the state bankrupt. With no investments coming to the state and it having a high unemployment rate, we urge the government to reopen closed factories, fill up vacancies, provide DA to employees and pensioners, and resume ration,” added the BJP leader.