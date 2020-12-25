Many injured as BJP workers, police clash in Khardah

The BJP alleged that its workers were lathicharged by the police during a protest.

Several BJP workers, including women, were injured after a clash between BJP workers and police outside Khardah Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.

The BJP alleged that its workers were lathicharged by the police during a protest. “Law & order situation has collapsed in the state,” tweeted Arjun Singh, BJP MP from Barrackpore, on Thursday. Singh led a sit-in demonstration later in the day, protesting against alleged atrocities by the police. The BJP has also planned a ‘Khardah Chalo’ movement to protest against the police.

“Today, led a sit-in demonstration in Khardah against @WBPolice atrocities on @BJP4Bengal workers. Last evening, Police had attacked our party workers brutally. BJP workers will organise ‘Khardah Chalo’ movement on 28th Feb,” added BJP MP Arjun Singh.

According to sources, the Khardah police on Wednesday arrested a BJP worker, ‘Bullet’ Roy for allegedly threatening police. He was brought to the police station. A group of people soon gathered inside the police station premises, demanding his release. The matter escalated when a group of women entered the police station and a scuffle took place between police personnel and BJP workers. A large number of BJP supporters had gathered outside Khardah police station and started protesting. The police tried to intervene but soon resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, said sources. This led to a clash between police and BJP supporters, leaving several injured.

The saffron party claimed that at least 40 members, including several women workers, were injured during this lathi-charge.

BJYM Kolkata North Suburban District President Pintu Das suffered serious injuries, said a BJP source.

“Seven people were arrested for the violence,” said a police officer. According to sources, Roy and all other seven persons have been released on bail.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu claimed that party workers were targeted while carrying out a “peaceful demonstration”.

Meanwhile, Panihati’s TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh claimed to mediapersons that the police had to resort to lathicharge as the opposition party workers tried to “snatch the firearms of the policemen.”

