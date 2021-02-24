‘A new journey begins’: Cricketer Manoj Tiwary joins TMC

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress, ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal. Tiwary joined the TMC during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Hooghly district.

Ahead of his political debut, Tiwary tweeted a link to his political profile on Instagram, stating that “a new journey” will begin today. On the Instagram page, his bio reads as ‘Politician, AITMC.”

“A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram,” Tiwary tweeted.

Tiwary has represented the Indian cricket team in the one-day international (ODI) and T20 formats. He currently represents Bengal in domestic cricket and has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, and Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League.

Recently, Tiwary had slammed several current and former India cricketers, who had tweeted in response to the international icons for extending their support to farmers’ protest in India. “When I was a kid, I never saw a puppet show. It took me 35 years to see one,” he tweeted

Elections in the state are due in April. By February 25, at least 125 companies will arrive in the state to maintain law and order during the election campaign.