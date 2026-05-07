Manoj Tiwary slams TMC govt: ‘Was never allowed to undertake any actual work’

Cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress leadership, citing football superstar Lionel Messi’s brief visit to Kolkata and the handling of the Rs 700-crore sports budget as examples of “administrative ego and corruption” during his tenure.

The former Minister of State (MoS) for Sports alleged he was sidelined in the department and barred from taking up “actual work.”

His remarks came after the BJP’s Assembly poll sweep in the state.

Tiwary said he was “repeatedly and forcefully” drawn into politics in 2019 to give the party a “political edge” but was sidelined later. Describing his ministerial role, Tiwary said, “I was given a lollipop of MoS. The Sports Department had no work other than having tea and biscuits. I was never allowed to undertake any actual work.”