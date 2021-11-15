Manipur ambush: Only earner in family, rifleman remembered for friendly nature

Hours after the news of Shyamlal Das’s death in the militant ambush in Manipur reached his Kirtipur village in Murshidabad district, villagers queued up outside his house to console the family since Saturday.

Five Assam Rifles personnel were killed in the ambush on Saturday. A rifleman, Das was working as a driver for Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was also killed in the attack.

Residents of Kirtipur village in Kharagram remembered him for his affable nature and how he would check on well being of everyone during his holiday return. People from nearby areas also visited the house to mourn the death.

The only earning member of his family, Das is survived by his wife and their eight-year-old daughter, who still believes that her father will soon return, and joined the Assam Rifles 11 years ago. The family was informed about the loss on Saturday. In his last call to his wife on Saturday, Das told her that he was going out and would call again upon return.

According to sources, the body reached Kharagram and the final last rites would be performed with full state honours in Kirtipur on Monday.