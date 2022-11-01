scorecardresearch
Maneka Gambhir files fresh application seeking nod to visit mother in Bangkok

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir. (Express Archive)

THE Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir on Monday filed a fresh petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to travel to Bangkok, Thailand, to visit her “ailing mother”.

The petition was admitted by the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and the matter will come up for hearing on Thursday (November 3). The vacation bench of Justice Lapita Bandopadhyay had on October 20 refused to hear her plea on a fast-track basis. Justice Bandopadhyay had referred the matter to the regular bench.

On October 17, she had appealed to the vacation bench seeking permission to travel but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the coal pilferage scam opposed the plea saying another single judge bench of the court had already refused to entertain a similar request.

On September 10, the Immigration Department at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata stopped Gambhir from boarding a flight to Bangkok citing a lookout notice issued against her by the ED.

In response, Gambhir had filed a contempt of court petition against the probe agency with the single bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya.

