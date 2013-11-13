The death of a 48-year-old man,who led a movement against a TMC leaders liquor manufacturing unit in Murshidabad,has sparked a furore with the police claiming that he died in a road accident while locals alleged that he has been murdered.

The body of Haji Akhtar Hussain,who had formed Anti-narcotics Citizens Forum about a year ago,was spotted around 11pm,barely half an hour after he had left for his home at Chachanda village after closing his medicine shop in Tarapur area a few kilometres away,police said.

As per the witnesses,the body was lying on an under-repair stretch of the NH 34,which is closed for heavy vehicles.

We lodged a murder complaint with the local police station. There were several injury marks on his body. The scooter he was riding does not appear to have been hit by a vehicle. The place where his body was found is closed for heavy vehicles. We believe he has been murdered, said Harun Akhtar,Hussains brother.

He said Hussain had been protesting against the liquor manufacturing unit at Basudebpur near our village.

TMC leader Jagannath Choudhury has been issued the license to set up the brewery. But my brother was trying to stop the unit from coming up. He had organised several dharnas against the unit. He had also received several threat,but never bowed down, Harun added.

Liquor consumption and selling of illegal narcotics had become a serious problem in the area. Hussain was fighting against the menace. However,after he was killed and a murder complaint was lodged,police arrested three members of his organisation, said Aminul Islam,Congress block president of Samserganj in Murshidabad.

The arrests created a furore with villagers blocking the national highway for more than seven hours today. The blockade was lifted only after the police intervened and arrested several villagers.

The preliminary reports of the autopsy indicate towards an accidental death. However,we are yet to get the final report. Meanwhile,we have arrested 39 people for blocking the national highway and for attacking police personnel. A group of people tried to resort to vandalism making the death an issue. We are investigating into the incident, said Humayun Kabir,SP,Murshidabad.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App