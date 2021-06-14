Man who arranged hideout for Punjab gangsters regularly visited Bengal: Cops

According to police, apart from settling them in a flat in the New Town area, Bharat Kumar also provided logistical help to the gangsters. (Representational)

Bharat Kumar, who had helped arrange a hideout for slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his associate Jaspreet Singh aka Jassi near Kolkata and is currently in the custody of Punjab Police, was a frequent visitor to Bengal, police has said.

His in-laws are based in the Charu Market area of Kolkata and he is believed to have stayed in a city hotel for over a week with his wife in May, sources said.

According to police, apart from settling them in a flat in the New Town area, Bharat Kumar also provided logistical help to the gangsters.

According to sources, it was the arrest of Bharat Kumar that eventually helped the Punjab Police track down Jaipal and his associate. The state police shared intelligence on their hideout with their counterparts in Bengal.

Bharat had helped Jaipal and Jassi escape from Morena, Gwalior, and arranged the Kolkata hideout after they killed two ASIs at a grain market of Jagraon on May 15. He was arrested with a .30 bore pistol and Honda Accord car from near Shambhu Border in Rajpura area of Punjab on June 9.

After Bharat’s interrogation, the Punjab Police had informed their West Bengal counterparts that Jaipal and Jassi were holed up in a rented apartment near Kolkata.

On the day Jaipal and Jaspreet were gunned down, Bengal STF had recovered 5 sophisticated arms from his possession. It is alleged that Bharat Kumar had used his business partner Sumit Kumar’s document to take the flat on rent. Both are in police custody now and had been doing business together since 2015.

A resident of Meham in Haryana, Sumit was arrested by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Counter-Intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit, Punjab Police, Amit Prasad said preliminary investigation has revealed that Sumit and Bharat were involved in the illegal sale of fancy mobile numbers, including numbers of foreign-based telecom service providers, at exorbitant prices across Punjab and Haryana.

“Bharat was also found to be in possession of the official ID of Constable Amarjit Singh, which he used to evade toll plazas while escaping from Gwalior. Although Bharat has claimed that Constable Amarjit is his friend, the police are investigating how the constable’s official police ID card had ended up in Bharat’s possession and if the constable had any knowledge about his ID being misused by Bharat,” Prasad said. The gangsters had fled Punjab using police IDs.

According to sources, Bengal Police is tracking the developments in the case to find out if this gang was also dealing with arms in Bengal.