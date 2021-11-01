Man ‘stabs’ wife to death, surrenders before Kolkata Police

A man killed his wife and grievously injured his daughter before surrendering to the police on Saturday evening. The incident took place on Mohan Pukur Road in the Rabindra Sarobar police station area of South Kolkata.

The accused, identified as 47-year-old Arvind Bajaj, dialled 100 to inform the police about what he had done. “Priyanka Bajaj (45) was murdered by her husband Arvind Bajaj. He has been arrested. An investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Priyanka was found in a pool of blood along with her injured daughter. The sleuths suspect that the accused used a kitchen knife to commit the crime. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident may be the fallout of a family dispute. According to sources, Arvind and Priyanka lived on the third floor of a building along with their daughter. They had been married for more than twenty years.

Police said their daughter, Adwika Bajaj, tried to intervene as an argument broke out between the couple and got herself injured in the process. According to police sources, the husband was arrested from the scene of the crime.

Preliminary probe further revealed that the relationship between the couple had been under strain for two years.



Their injured daughter, who was preparing for the NEET exam, is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. The police have recorded her statement.

According to another police officer, Arvind was jobless for nearly two years before joining his father-in-law’s cement business. Recurring financial problems and other issues had put a strain in the couple’s relationship, often resulting in fights.