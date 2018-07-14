Man shoots wife in front of her parents, arrested: Cops

The victim’s neighbours caught the accused and handed him over to the police. (Representational Image) The victim’s neighbours caught the accused and handed him over to the police. (Representational Image)

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Konnagar on Thursday for allegedly shooting dead his estranged wife in front of her parents. Sources said the accused, Md Sultan Ali, barged into the woman’s house at Farasi Para on Thursday and fired from point-blank range.

According to police, the woman’s elderly parents were beaten up with iron rods, causing them head injuries. The victim, Subhalogna Chakraborty (33), received a bullet injury on her chest. Her neighbours heard the shot being fired and rushed towards the house. They caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Subhalogna was taken to Uttarpara State General Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Subhalogna’s father said, “When I returned home, I saw Sultan inside. Before I could say anything, he pushed me and fired a bullet at my daughter.”

“The accused apparently killed the woman due to some family problem. The exact motive will be clear after a detailed investigation. They had known each other for many years. They were fighting a divorce case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chandannagar, Vaibhav Tiwari told The Indian Express.

