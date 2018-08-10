West Bengal: Man shoots at sister over suspected ‘affair’

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old woman was shot at by her brother in Madartala Lane area of Howrah district late Wednesday night because he allegedly suspected her of having an affair. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. Noor Jahan (26), a resident of Golabari area, sustained a bullet injury on her right ear, and was rushed to Howrah District Hospital.

Sources said an investigation revealed that Mehendi Hussain, Noor’s husband, had allegedly called her brother Md. Salim (29) claiming that Noor was having an extramarital affair with a worker in his factory. A fallout ensued and Md. Salim allegedly shot at Noor around 12.55 am. Sources said the incident took place in front of Noor’s house.

“She revealed in her statement that her brother Md. Salim opened fire on her over some family dispute and fled,” said a police office. ens

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App