Man lynched in Nadia, residents say he had attacked two youths

A man, who allegedly attacked two local residents, was lynched, and his accomplice severely beaten up by the local people in Nadia district’s Gayeshpur area on Saturday night.

The local people alleged that the two, along with another man, were indulged in anti-social activities and had been terrorising the area for months.

On Saturday the three allegedly attacked two local men with firearms to loot valuables from them. Hearing the news, the local people surrounded them, police said. One of them managed to flee in a motorbike, while the two were caught by the local people and severely beaten up.

A senior police officer of Nadia district said of them, one jumped into a pond to escape the public wrath, while other could not.

“The deceased has been identified as Janak Sarkar, a resident of Ranaghat. We have arrested three persons in connection with the incident and are further investigating the matter,” said the police officer.

The injured has been admitted to a hospital in Kalyani.

According to police, several complaints were lodged against them.

The incident, however, led to political mud-slinging.

Targeting the intellectuals for their “selective protest” BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee said, “I appeal to the intellectuals not only to highlight the incidents of lynching in other states, but also in West Bengal. They cannot be selective in their protest. Why are they silent now? Why can’t they see that such incidents are taking place right in front of their eyes? We condemn such incidents. The administration should have prevented it.”

The TMC, however, maintained that the situation is peaceful in West Bengal.

“There is no law and order situation in Bengal. Here mob lynching does not take place like other states. Here people are not killed for their choice of food. Those who are saying that the administration is not working here must look at others states,” said senior TMC leader and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.