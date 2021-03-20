Man jumps into lion enclosure at the Alipore zoo in Kolkata, rescued

A man escaped with “minor” injuries after he jumped into a lion enclosure at the Alipore zoo in Kolkata on Friday morning(Express Photo)

A man escaped with “minor” injuries after he jumped into a lion enclosure at the Alipore zoo in Kolkata on Friday morning. A resident of Patashpur in East Midnapore, Gautam Guchait is being treated at SSKM for injuries to his right leg, shoulders and waist.

According to eyewitnesses, Guchait bought a ticket for the zoo and wandered around before stopping in front of the lion enclosure. At 11 am, Guchait scaled the enclosure wall and jumped over two mesh fences. The lion, which was outside its cage, tried to drag him, but he was rescued in time by the zoo officials as eyewitnesses raised an alarm.



According to sources, the man was bleeding profusely when he taken to the emergency ward of the hospital. “He has been hospitalised with minor injuries,” Ashish Kumar Samanta, director of Alipore Zoological Garden told reporters.



The breach comes after three keel-billed toucans, rescued last year, were stolen from the zoo last month. In 2009, eight common marmosets were stolen from the zoo, raising questions on the zoo security.