Man injured in Majherhat bridge collapse dies of ‘unknown causes’

Cleaning work continues at the Majherhat bridge. (Express photo/Subham Dutta) Cleaning work continues at the Majherhat bridge. (Express photo/Subham Dutta)

Weeks after getting injured in the Majherhat bridge collapse, a 55-year-old man was declared dead at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

A section of the bridge on Diamond Harbour Road had collapsed on September 4, killing three persons and injuring many others. Among the injured was Jamil Hanif, a medical representative from Ripon street.

“Hanif was returning home on his motorcycle from Behala along the bridge when it collapsed. He had gone to a medical store in Behala on the day of the incident. He had received injuries on various parts of his body,” said a police officer.

Hanif was rushed to the private hospital in Ekbalpore. His brother, Shakil, said, “He was admitted with a pelvic injury on September 4 and had gone through an operation of four-and-a-half hours. On September 13, the hospital discharged him. He had apparently developed an infection. On October 4, he suddenly fell ill. We took him to a lifeline nursing home where he was declared brought dead.”

The brother said the family had received Rs 50,000 compensation that was promised to all people injured in the bridge collapse. He also the cost of the treatment had been borne by the government.

Police sources said the exact cause of Hanif’s death is yet to be determined.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App