Man, his driver found murdered at Kolkata home

A 61-year-old man and his driver, 65, were found murdered at a residence owned by the former in Gariahat, police said on Monday. They added that the crime may be the fallout of a land deal gone wrong as Subir Chaki, a resident of New Town, was trying to sell his ancestral property and had gone to meet prospective buyers.

Police said they were informed on Sunday night that two persons were lying in a pool of blood in the house, on Kankulia Road in Kolkata. A team of local police and the detective department reached the spot and found Chaki’s body in a room on the first floor and that of the driver in a room on the second floor of the house, with sharp cut injuries on the neck, wrists and legs.

Police identified the driver as Rabin Mondal (65). According to the police, preliminary inquiry revealed that the house where the two were found dead belonged to Chaki but no one was staying there at present. Chaki is survived by his mother and wife. His son, who is unmarried, stays in the UK and his daughter, who is married, is in Bengaluru. Chaki was working as the managing director of an engineering firm. The homicide wing of the detective department has taken over the investigation.

“Chaki wanted to sell the [Kankulia Road] house and was in touch with several buyers for nearly one-and-a-half years. Around 5:30 pm on Sunday, he and his driver visited an address. We suspect that he might have called some prospective buyer to show him the property. However, as he didn’t return home [which is in New Town], his family members started contacting him over phone. As the phone was switched off, they called neighbours and informed the local police,” said a senior officer.

No valuables were reportedly kept in the three-storeyed house, police said. They added that preliminary post-mortem report reveals there were multiple wounds on both the bodies. Police suspect that sharp weapon was used in the crime. No arrests have been made yet and a probe was on, police said.