Man held for setting sleeping father ablaze in Kolkata

A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly setting his father ablaze while the latter was asleep at their home in Kolkata’s Garfa area. Police said the accused — identified as Amit Kumar, a mobile showroom employee — and his mother would regularly fight with his father Kaleshwar Ram (50), over his excessive drinking. On Sunday night, the accused returned home to find his father in an intoxicated state. The two then had an argument. After his father fell asleep, Kumar allegedly poured kerosone on him and set him ablaze.

Advertising

On hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to the house and took Kaleshwar to MR Bangur Hospital. Police said he had sustained 80 per cent burns and is in critical condition. A case was registered after a doctor informed police.

Police sources said the accused had initially denied his involvement, but confessed during questioning. “The accused has been arrested for attempt to murder. We are probing the case,” said a police officer.