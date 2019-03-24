Man held for ‘raping teenager kin’ during Holi celebrations

A man has been arrested on charges of raping a class 10 student in Kolkata on Thursday, when she was celebrating Holi with her family.

According to police, a complaint has been filed alleging that the 19-year-old woman was raped by her own uncle.

Advertising

“After celebrating Holi at the residence of her maternal uncle, the girl wanted to take a bath. The accused took the girl to her own house, where he raped her,” reads a portion of the FIR.

Police said the accused allegedly raped her when no one was around. As per the complaint, after raping her, the accused threatened the woman and took her back to his house. The woman later narrated the incident to her mother, who decided to reach out to the police. A complaint was filed against the accused on Friday. A case has been lodged under section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The accused has been arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by the woman’s mother,” added an official.

Advertising

According to police, prima facie it seems that the woman was taken to her house when no one was around and then he forced himself on her. However, police officials said they were verifying the claims and a medical examination had been conducted.

Meanwhile, in order to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations Kolkata Police had arrested 174 people for disorderly conduct. Sources said as many as 709 police pickets were set up on Thursday. Nearly 711 people were penalised for riding bikes without wearing helmets. Police arrested 11 people on charges of drink driving and later released them on bail. On Friday, 699 bike riders were penalised for not wearing helmets. Also, 39 drivers were arrested for drink driving, but were later granted bail.

The Bidhannagar Police had also arrested 198 people under several sections of the IPC for allegedly creating nuisance, disorderly conduct and disobeying orders by the police. Nearly 76 people were arrested on charges of drink driving. However, they later secured bail.