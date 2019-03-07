Man held for posing as Navy officer to ‘cheat women’

The cyber cell of Kolkata Police Tuesday arrested a man for impersonating a Navy officer in a cheating case. The accused, a resident of South 24 Parganas, created different accounts on social media to cheat women, according to an investigation officer. A case was lodged on March 4, under Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “On and before May 25, 2018, the accused, Rajan Sharma, who was into online trading, used his mobile number 7768837947 to create multiple accounts on various social networking sites and lured women, falsely representing himself as an Indian Navy officer, posting his photos in uniform,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Sharma, a graduate, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint filed by one of the women, who fell victim to his fraud, with the Haridevpur police station. “He was arrested under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (whoever fraudulently uses as genuine any document which he knows is forged) of the IPC.

Police said Sharma also allegedly accessed the mobile banking account of the complainant and transferred Rs 3,92,780 to other accounts.

“He prepared fabricated documents to cheat. After collecting evidences, the cyber police team went to Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district. They held a raid under the jurisdiction of Harwood Point Coastal police station and arrested Sharma,” the officer said.