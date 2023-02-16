Man held for ‘posing as MLA’

A 63-YEAR-OLD man was arrested by the police from inside the state Assembly premises during the budget session in Kolkata on Wednesday. Police identified the man as Gajanan Sharma, who hails from Howrah. He appears to be mentally unstable, police added.

According to sources, Sharma entered the lobby of the Assembly building impersonating as an MLA . However, when he was spotted asking for directions, a security staffer became suspicious and when asked who he was, Sharma claimed that he was “MLA Amta.” He kept changing his statement and was later detained by personnel at the Hare Street police station.

“A person was detained around 2:30 pm from the south portico of the Assembly. A preliminary enquiry revealed that Gajanan Sharma (63) is a resident of Bellilious Road, Howrah,” said a police officer.

Enquiries also revealed that Sharma lost his only son in 2020 and his wife in 2021. A probe is on, police said.