West Bengal: Man held for issuing fake birth and death certificates, inter-state racket suspected

Bidhannagar Police arrested a person from Hooghly on the charge of issuing fake birth and death certificates after hacking into official websites.

The arrested person was identified as Mollah Nur Hasan (30) from Khanakul in Hooghly district. The police seized eleven-page printouts of WhatsApp chats containing fake birth certificates issued to different persons in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They also seized the user IDs and passwords for logging into fake portals of state hospitals that the accused created.

Two fake birth certificates in the names of Sk. Arfan Ali and Krishna Das Nemo, issued through a fake portal of the Purulia Government Medical College and Hospital, was also seized, the police said, adding that a mobile handset along with a SIM card was also recovered.

A case was registered under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and fraud), 468 (forgery purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery) and 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 7 in The State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

“We suspect the involvement of more people in this racket. The fraudsters issued fake birth and death registration certificates to many unsuspecting persons in West Bengal, Bihar and UP. This is a big racket,” an officer said.

According to the police, the recovered IP logs of the phishing websites shows that the racket spread its tentacles outside West Bengal.