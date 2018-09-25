Man gets youth’s heart in Kolkata’s second such transplant

The first successful heart transplant in the eastern part of the country was conducted on Dilchand Singh, a resident of Jharkhand, in May this year. (Representational Image) The first successful heart transplant in the eastern part of the country was conducted on Dilchand Singh, a resident of Jharkhand, in May this year. (Representational Image)

A 51-year-old man from Salt Lake got a new lease of life on Monday as the city witnessed another heart transplant surgery at a private hospital here.

The organ, which was flown in from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on a chartered plane late on Sunday, was brought to Fortis hospital on EM Bypass through a green corridor at midnight, a senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police said. The team of doctors who performed the surgery included Dr Tapas Raychaudhury, Director, Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, and Dr K M Mandana, Director, Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, and others.

“The heart was made available after a 24-year-old man was declared brain dead at a hospital in Kakinada. The heart was transported from Kolkata airport to Fortis Hospital, Anandapur in 16 minutes. The green corridor was created by Bidhan Nagar and Kolkata police and the state administration along with Swastha Bhawan,” read a statement issued by the hospital. The patient is under constant observation for the next 24 to 48 hours, said doctors. “His condition is stable,” said Dr Mandana. “This is yet another step towards a robust heart transplant programme in Kolkata. This is going to go a long way for treatment of patients requiring heart transplants in the region,” said Dr Raychaudhury.

In another case, RN Tagore Hospital is in the process of conducting a heart transplant on a 28-year-old woman from Howrah on Monday night. Following smooth coordination of inter-state authorities of Bihar and West Bengal, the organ has reached the hospital and patient was taken inside the operation theatre till the time of filing the report. As per hospital sources, a 19-year-old boy from Patna who suffered serious head injuries in an accident, was referred to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, on Saturday. He was pronounced brain dead on Sunday morning. After his family gave consent to donate their son’s heart, liver and kidneys, a team of doctors from R N Tagore Hospital rushed to harvest the heart on Sunday. The first successful heart transplant in the eastern part of the country was conducted on Dilchand Singh, a resident of Jharkhand, in May this year.

