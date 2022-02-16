Man found dead at Kolkata guest house, murder probe on: Police

A 60-YEAR-OLD businessman was found dead at a guest house on Elgin Road here on Monday night, hours after he had gone missing, the Kolkata Police said on Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as Shantilal Baid, a resident of Lee Road. A murder case has been registered , police said. “The body has been sent for autopsy. Prima facie, Baid was strangulated to death,” said an officer.

Earlier on Monday evening, family members of Baid told the police that they received a “ransom call demanding Rs 25 lakh for his release.” A case was registered the same day at Bhabanipur police station. After the body was found, the section pertaining to murder was added to the case, police found. According to sources, Shantilal left his house around 6:40 pm on Monday and did not return.

“Baid had gone to the guest house along with another person, who according to hotel authorities introduced Baid as his uncle. The guest house is near Baid’s residence. A probe is on,” said an officer.