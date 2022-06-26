Man falls off 8th floor of hospital, dies: Police

A 33-year-old patient suffering from “severe neurological disorder and depression” at a Kolkata hospital sat on the edge of a cornice on the eighth floor of the building for over two hours and allegedly fell off and died on Saturday, said police.

According to police, he sustained grievous injuries in his brain and became unconscious. He was rushed to the intensive care unit of the hospital and was put on the ventilator support, but he succumbed to his injuries later, they said. Director of the state health service Ajay Chakraborty has, meanwhile, sought a report from the hospital, seeking to know whether there was any security lapse and how the patient went to the cornice. Hospital sources said, on Saturday morning, Sujit Adhikari, a resident of Lake Town, was seen at a window on the eighth floor. He then slowly came at the cornice, they said.

As some visitors spotted him sneaking to the cornice through a gap in the glass window and waving his hands, they informed the hospital authority, said police.

He sat on the edge as anxious bystanders looked on and the fire brigade, police and hospital authorities frantically tried to bring him down, said police.

Police said it appeared that the patient had stood up on the cornice on seeing the net being fixed by disaster management personnel on the ground and tried to climb down, but his hand slipped and he fell off.

The hydraulic ladder which was rushed to the spot could not be used as Adhikary threatened to jump when it was brought near him to wrench him away, a police official said. He had earlier ignored the pleas of the hospital employees and fire brigade personnel to return to the ward, they said. Adhikari’s family also tried to reason with him and broke down on seeing him fall. He fell off at around 1:10 pm and hit the cornice of the floors below at least twice before landing on the ground, said police.

According to the hospital authority, Adhikari has been suffering from severe neurological disorder and depression.

Police said it might be possible that Adhikari was attempting to end his life.A crowd gathered before the hospital to have a glimpse of the man and many urged him to move away from the spot. The gathering affected

traffic on one flank of the busy A C Bose Road.

— WITH PTI INPUTS