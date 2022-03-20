Man, elderly father critical after attack in Kolkata’s Tiljala

A man and his elderly father were injured critically after some people attacked them with sharp-edged weapons at their residence in the Tiljala neighbourhood of Kolkata city.

The police said the assailants barged into the residence of Shiv Charan Roy, alias Raju (35), a taxi driver, at around 7am and attack him and his father Deb Kumar Roy following an altercation with Raju.

The assailants also lobbed crude bombs and fired shots that missed their target, it is learnt.

The suspects had a long-standing dispute with Raju as he refused to pay money demanded by them, preliminary investigation has revealed. “We have identified the suspects who have a criminal history and they will be arrested soon,” said deputy commissioner of police (South East Division) Sudeep Sarkar. Even the police reached the crime spot and chased the attackers who managed to flee.

The victims are receiving treatment at the National Medical College and Hospital.

The incident triggered a war of words between the ruling TMC and the BJP. “The administration and police are overshadowed by politics. Even during the Left regime, there was a thin line. Now, politics has penetrated deep into the administrative functioning. Therefore, criminal elements are having a free run,” said BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya.

TMC’s Firhad Hakim said “These are just some stray incidents.”