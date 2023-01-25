Man dies after assault by daughter’s molesters in Bengal’s Howrah

A man died after he was assaulted by at least three people who allegedly molested his 14-year-old daughter when she was returning home after attending tuition classes in Howrah district on Sunday night, police said.

One person has been arrested after a case was registered in this regard. The two main accused are brothers, it is learnt.

Howrah Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swati Bhangalia said a complaint was registered against two persons by name. A case under Section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed against the accused.

The other accused is at large. A search is on for the rest of the accused.

The police said the girl, a class 10 student, was surrounded by a group of men in her locality when was returning home after attending tuition classes.

At least three men who were drunk allegedly blocked the victim’s way and tried to drag her by the arm before she managed to escape, she said.

She narrated the entire incident to her father who left the house to confront the men. He reached the spot to find the men still there, it was claimed. When he protested, the three drunken youths dragged him and started beating him with sticks, it was alleged.

Hearing his screams, the family members and local residents rushed to his help. Having sustained multiple injuries, the girl’s father was taken to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Uluberia sub-divisional hospital. The man, who was in his late 30s, succumbed during treatment.

Parties trade charges

Calling it a law and order failure, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said,

“Anti-social elements have grown fearless in Bengal. They are confident that no one can harm them. They don’t fear police or law and order. Had this happened in a BJP-ruled state, they would have launched a candlelight protest,” said.

CPI(M) senior leader Sujan Chakraborty also accused the TMC of creating “lawlessness” in the state. “A man died while trying to save his daughter from being molested. Shouldn’t the government be shameful about it? This is an unfortunate incident. Isn’t the TMC responsible for this lawlessness?” asked Chakraborty.

Terming it a “brutal incident”, Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said, “There is no end to such incidents in Bengal. Everyone, including those affiliated with the state’s ruling party, should hit the streets in protest against such incidents.”

A Trinamool leader requesting anonymity said, “If true, it is an extremely unfortunate incident. I am sure police will act promptly and the culprits will be arrested. As far as the statements by BJP leaders are concerned, we have seen how women are treated in states ruled by their party.”