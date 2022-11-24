scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Man climbs Howrah Bridge, rescued: Cops

Fire department and disaster response forces reached the spot. According to local sources, the police and firemen were able to bring the young man down from the bridge after 40-45 minutes.

According to hospital sources, the man is mentally unstable. Police later identified him as Baldev Kumar (22).

A 22-year-old man climbed the Howrah Bridge on Tuesday and was rescued after sustained efforts by the police and the fire brigade. People present at the bridge saw that the man climbed the bridge and informed the police.

Later he was taken to Howrah Hospital. According to hospital sources, the man is mentally unstable. Police later identified him as Baldev Kumar (22).

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 05:34:35 am
