Man arrested in Hooghly for ‘posing as IPS officer’

A man allegedly impersonating as an IPS officer was arrested in Hooghly on Wednesday. Chandannagar police said accused Siddharth Chakraborty wearing a police uniform was found drinking with two women in a vehicle mounted with a blue beacon.

When asked about his background, Chakraborty, a resident of Chandannagar, introduced himself as a deputy superintendent of police. Police became suspicious and questioned him, leading to his unravelling. The vehicle was seized.

The accused had earlier worked as a medical representative.