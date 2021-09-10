Man arrested in Hooghly for ‘posing as IPS officer’

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 10, 2021 5:30:08 am
A man allegedly impersonating as an IPS officer was arrested in Hooghly on Wednesday. Chandannagar police said accused Siddharth Chakraborty wearing a police uniform was found drinking with two women in a vehicle mounted with a blue beacon.
When asked about his background, Chakraborty, a resident of Chandannagar, introduced himself as a deputy superintendent of police. Police became suspicious and questioned him, leading to his unravelling. The vehicle was seized.
The accused had earlier worked as a medical representative.
