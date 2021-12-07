Mamta begins four-day tour of five districts

Chief Minister Mamata on Monday embarked on a tour of three districts of north Bengal and two districts of South Bengal to take stock of administrative work. Due to bad weather, she reached Malda by train instead of flight. The chief minister will travel to North and South Dinajpur, Murshidabad, and Nadia by road.

Mamata will reach Gangarampur in South Dinajpur, and Raiganj in North Dinajpur on Tuesday; Murshidabad on Wednesday; and Krishnanagar in Nadia on Thursday.

A senior official said Mamata wanted to complete the administrative tour before elections due in 114 civic bodies.

“Election are due in 114 civic bodies. It may happen in February or March. After the municipal elections, preparations for the ‘Bengal Global Business Summit’ will start. Before that, Chief Minister wanted to complete her district tour,” said the official.