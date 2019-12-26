Mamata’s Christmas gifts to Lok Sabha Speaker: cake, shawl

CM Mamata Banerjee visits a church on Christmas eve, in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. (Photo: PTI) CM Mamata Banerjee visits a church on Christmas eve, in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sent a cake and shawl as Christmas gifts to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was in the city to attend the All India Marwari Sammelan.

When Banerjee came to know that Birla was in Kolkata, party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was sent with the gifts.

“Upon knowing that I will attend the programme, she asked me to hand over the cake and shawl to the Speaker personally,” Bandopadhyay said, while addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 85th foundation day of the Sammelan.

Bandyopadhyay praised Birla for conducting Lok Sabha proceedings with ease.

“Birla has achieved the feat of running the house without an adjournment despite being a Speaker for the first time, by taking the Opposition along with his cool behaviour. I have seen many Speakers during my membership of the House, but no one (except Birla) could easily control the opposition with love,” said the five-time TMC MP.

He said that Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha runs for four hours compared to just 40 minutes earlier, and thanked Birla for the turnaround.

At the event, Birla was conferred with the Rajasthan Personality Award with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh which he returned to the Sammelan.

Praising the Marwari community, the Speaker, who is an MP from Rajasthan’s Kota, said they work for the welfare of people wherever they settle. He said Marwaris actively take part in the local development and welfare, and this character is evident in Kolkata.

“Marwaris have set up schools, colleges and hospitals in places where they are based,” he said.

“The society is changing and will continue to change. There was a time when it was inclining towards the western culture, but now we are coming back to our Indian roots,” he said.

