Mamata’s brother dies of Covid

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim passed away on Saturday morning after battling Covid for a month.

The 62-year-old, who had been hospitalised in April, suffered from some comorbidities and died following significant lung damage, a doctor at the private hospital where he was admitted following breathing troubles told The Sunday Express. Chairman Dr Alok Roy announced the death.

Of Banerjee’s five brothers and a sister, Ashim was the third eldest, just after her. Ashim’s wife had died when their son Akash was very young, and Akash spent a lot of his time with Banerjee. Their houses are next to each other in Kalighat area.

Unlike the rest of his family, with several brothers associated with committees, Ashim had kept away from politics and public life. He was popularly known as “Kali Da” among his neighbours.

Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said the last rites will be performed on Sunday as per Covid protocols.