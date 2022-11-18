scorecardresearch
Mamata writes to PM, seeks plan on erosion of Ganga banks

In a letter, the CM said, “The extent of erosion is so severe that the distance between the two banks of the rivers — Ganga and Fulhar — has come down to only 1.5 km at Billaimari village in Malda district's Manikchak block, from an earlier distance of 4 km that was recorded in 2004."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to prepare a concrete plan to check “huge erosion” of the banks of the Ganga and Fulhar rivers in some districts.

In a letter, the CM said, “The extent of erosion is so severe that the distance between the two banks of the rivers — Ganga and Fulhar — has come down to only 1.5 km at Billaimari village in Malda district’s Manikchak block, from an earlier distance of 4 km that was recorded in 2004. This is posing a serious threat to the people of adjoining villages as well as the National Highway 131-A.”

Recalling a letter she had earlier written to the Central government, Banerjee said, “Kindly recall my letter dated February 21, 2022 wherein I had highlighted, among other things, the grave threat of erosion posed by the Ganga-Padma river system in the districts of Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia and requested you to restore the extended jurisdiction of the Farakka barrage project. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry had given a reply on the issues raised.”

She added, “It is true that the main objective of the construction of Farakka barrage under the Central government was to divert 40,000 cusecs of Ganga water to the Bhagirathi-Hooghly river system so that the navigability of Kolkata Port is maintained. But this has led to silting on the riverbed, particularly upstream of the barrage, resulting in spilling, and flooding in the adjacent areas.”

Despite various constraints, the state government has undertaken some urgent bank protection measures on its own at 31 identified vulnerable stretches (at a cost of Rs 168 crore), she claimed.

18-11-2022
