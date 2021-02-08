Mamata will be shown Ram card for fouls: PM in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a book from Union Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Catalytic Iso-dewaxing unit at Haldia Refinery, in East Midnapore district, Sunday, Feb 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a no-holds-barred attack against the Mamata Banerjee government over corruption charges and accused it of thwarting the development of the state by opposing the Centre’s policies and schemes.

Modi used a football analogy to say that once elections are over, the people of the state will show the Ram card (red card) to the TMC for committing several fouls, including misgovernance, violence, corruption and attacks on beliefs.

Addressing party workers in East Midnapore’s Haldia, “Bengal is a football-loving state. I want to say in the language of football that the TMC has made many several fouls, including misgovernance, violence, corruption and attacks on beliefs. People of Bengal are watching and soon they are going to show the Ram card (red card) to the TMC.” After addressing his first public meeting in the run-up to state Assembly polls due in April- May, he dedicated Rs 4,700-crore oil and gas projects to the nation.

“Before Independence, West Bengal used to thrive in every sector and showed light to the country. After Independence when there was a need to give a new direction to the development of West Bengal, development politics could not happen here. The politics of Bengal is the biggest reason for the situation here. First the Congress ruled when corruption dominated. Then the Left rule lasted for a very long time. They had put a brake on development along with increasing corruption and atrocities. In 2011, the entire nation had its eyes on Bengal. At that time, Mamata didi promised ‘parivartan’ (change) in Bengal. This promise caught the attention of the entire country, and people put their faith in her. But in the first year of the Mamata government, it became clear that Bengal did not get ‘paribarton’ but a revival of the Left misrule that too with interest,” he said.

Claiming that there will be another change of government after the Assembly polls, Modi said, “A double-engine government is necessary for the development of West Bengal at a fast pace. Corruption and manipulation can be removed when an ‘asol paribarton’ (real change) comes here.”

The prime minister claimed that the TMC has criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption, and politicised administration and police.

“The rampant corruption and stopping of Central schemes reaching to the poor increased people’s woes in the state. If you ask didi about your rights in Bengal, she gets angry. She even gets angry by slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’,” he said.

The prime minister spoke at length about the “deprivation” of Bengal’s farmers and promised that if the BJP forms the government, it will release the state’s pending funds and implement the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

“The state government here has a problem with the money going directly to the bank accounts of farmers. Millions of farmers in Bengal can get the benefit of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. Are farmers enemies of Mamata didi? Another example is that even poor patients of West Bengal are deprived of treatment free up to Rs 5 lakh in hospitals across the country through the Ayushman Yojana. This government finds opportunities for corruption even in a disaster (during cyclone Amphan). The people of West Bengal are well aware of what these people did for the money that was sent by the Central government for them,” he said.

Modi added, “Once the BJP forms the government in the state, it would pay to farmers the amount promised under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. The first cabinet decision will be to release funds to farmers with arrears.”

The prime minister said the TMC, Left and Congress are entering into a “political match fixing behind curtains” to stop the BJP in Bengal.

“The people of Bengal want to ask the TMC why it is including people into its party who shot at poor people and farmers in Nandigram? We are fighting the TMC as well as its hidden friends in Bengal. The TMC, Left and Congress are politically fixing matches behind the curtains. These three are meeting in Delhi and are together forming strategies. In Kerala, the Congress and Left have made a deal to loot the state for five years each. Beware of this nexus and remain alert,” he said.